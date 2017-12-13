ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A woman charged with trying to steal the notes of a right-wing commentator who was at the University of Connecticut to give a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” has thanked her supporters for helping her fight “against racism.”

Catherine Gregory, of Willimantic, took papers from a lectern as Gateway Pundit writer Lucian Wintrich prepared to speak last month and is charged with attempted larceny and disorderly conduct.

Gregory made her first court appearance Wednesday but did not enter a plea. Her case was continued to Jan. 9. Outside court, Gregory thanked people for “their support and solidarity in the struggle against racism and fascism.”

Wintrich grabbed Gregory in an attempt to retrieve his notes. He was charged with breach of peace, but the charge was dropped this week.