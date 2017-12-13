(Waterbury, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– Waterbury police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder, who they say is armed and dangerous.
There is a warrant out for the arrest of 18-year-old Levar S. Roach on charges of criminal attempt at murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and illegally carrying a pistol without a permit.
Cops say his last known address is 96 Ridgewood Street in Waterbury. He is described by authorities at a black male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, and 170 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Roach is urged to call Waterbury Police at (203)-574-6941.