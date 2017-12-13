(HAMDEN,Conn./WTIC News)– Hamden Police have arrested two people following a Tuesday road rage incident at Dixwell and Whitney Avenues.According to police,around 3:30 pm 60 year old Edmund Balisciano of East Haven and 34 year old Elizabeth Dejesus of New Haven engaged in a verbal dispute.Dejesus told investigators Balisciano got out of his vehicle and yelled at her.They continued to argue about “bad driving habits”.Dejesus reported that Balisciano threatened her while placing his hand on a firearm inside of his vehicle.Balisciano then left the area.

East Haven Police located Balisciano at his home. He has been charged with Threatening in the 1st Degree and Breach of Peace.He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court December 29.

Dejesus was charged with Breach of Peace. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.