(Tolland, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a homeowner opened fire on a man who was attempting to burglarize the victim’s home Tuesday night.

A little after 6:30, troopers were dispatched to a home on Peter Green Road in Tolland for the reported burglary.

They say the homeowner arrived at the residence to find a pickup truck parked in his driveway.

Police say the resident questioned a woman in the truck, who said she and another man were lost and looking for directions.

While this was going on, troopers say the suspect ran toward him with an object in his hand.

That’s when the resident opened fire before the suspect speed off in the pickup.

No injuries were reported. Investigators say the resident was in legal possession of the firearm.

The suspect was dressed in a white shirt, camouflage pants and boots and sped off in a dark colored truck, possibly a Dodge. Troopers say a rear sliding glass door was smashed in.