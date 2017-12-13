Filed Under:hartford, heroin, overdose death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of supplying the heroin that led to the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl he had forced into prostitution has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Ramon Gomez, of Uncasville, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years’ probation. He pleaded guilty last year to sex trafficking of a minor and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Authorities say Gomez brought the girl to a Groton motel in May 2016 to engage in prostitution even though he knew she was underage. He sold heroin to another woman engaged in prostitution, who gave drugs to the girl.

Gomez said in court he would pray for the girl every day for the rest of his life and apologized for letting down his own children.

 

