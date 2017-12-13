Filed Under:Bruce Bemer, Sex Trafficking

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut businessman charged in a sex trafficking ring has agreed to set aside $25 million to cover potential payouts
resulting from civil lawsuits.

Bruce Bemer was arrested in March and charged with patronizing a trafficked person in connection with what authorities called a long-running human
trafficking ring based in Danbury. Authorities say many victims were young people with mental illnesses.

Joel Faxon, an attorney for several purported victims, tells the Connecticut Post that the move ensures his clients will be financially protected as their
lawsuits move forward.

The Hartford Courant reports that Bemer will also turn over all his financial data.

Bemer’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Bemer owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Bemer Petroleum Corporation in Glastonbury.

