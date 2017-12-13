Filed Under:Deficit, General Assembly, Governor Dan Malloy

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy has released a proposed deficit mitigation plan for state lawmakers to consider as a means to eliminate a $208 million deficit in the bipartisan budget they passed earlier this fall.

In his letter to legislative leaders, Malloy notes that the total dollar figure for the entirety of the mitigation is $302 million.

That means there’s some wiggle room for lawmakers to address the Medicare Savings Program.

Malloy says his plan includes $189 million in new revenue increases with $113 million in spending cuts.

It also includes a proposal to hike the state sales tax to as high as 7-percent from the present 6.35-percent.

