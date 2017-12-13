NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) _ The U.S. Coast Guard Academy says an investigator has recommended discipline against two white cadets for harassing a black classmate.

The investigation was prompted by an October incident in which a cadet played a racially offensive song in the black cadet’s room. After leaving to tell a peer counselor about the encounter the black cadet returned to find the background screen on his computer had been changed to show the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate battle flag.

The Connecticut-based academy said Wednesday that two investigations by the Coast Guard found the white cadets harassed their classmate.

The school said they will be charged with violations of the Regulations of the Corps of Cadets.

Superintendent Rear Adm. James Rendon has said he was angered and disgusted by the episode.

