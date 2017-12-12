By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway, broadcasting live from Homewood Suites by Hilton in Glastonbury for WTIC’s Holiday Store.

6:50- Tom Wholley of Connecticut Mattress.

7:20- Eric Person, CEO of Homebuilders.

7:50- The Glastonbury Rotary.

8:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, asks how much does character matter in an elected official? And how broadly is character constituted?

8:50-  Michael Afflitto, Director of Planned Giving at the Salvation Army.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen