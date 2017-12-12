Filed Under:child advocate, hartford, Katiria Tirado, Matthew Tirado, Sarah Eagan

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Office of the Child Advocate has released its report on the death of an autistic Hartford teenager last winter.

The report states there were several red flags in the case 17-year-old Matthew Tirado prior to his death.

Among other things, that his case was lost in a maze of records in the Department of Children and Families.

Matthew was emaciated and weighed just over 80 pounds at the time of his death last Februay.

State Child Advocate Sarah Eagan says the file was ultimately closed just before Matthew died.

Eagan says Matthew went unseen and wasn’t allowed to go to school in the time leading up to his death, having been subjected to “protracted” child abuse.

Matthew’s mother faces manslaughter charges in his death.

Eagan says Hartford Public Schools had made five child protection reports to DCF, something that she says should have triggered an immediate response.

