(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury police are investigating an apparent hit and run from this morning.

They say around 6:30, a pedestrian was struck in the area of Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street, the vehicle fleeing the scene.

The 75-year-old female was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital with a broken femur, hip and skull fracture and is currently in the intensive care unit.

No description of the vehicle has been released.

Police urge anyone with information to call them in Waterbury at 203-574-6921.

