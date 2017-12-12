NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a Florida man who was found shot to death last weekend in a Connecticut apartment.
New London police responded to a report of a shooting at the basement apartment Saturday afternoon. Twenty-one-year-old Quvonte Gray was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Gray was a Florida resident who frequently visited New London.
Police said this week they’re trying to track down an 18-year-old to ask him about the shooting. No suspects have been named.
The investigation is ongoing.
