NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a Florida man who was found shot to death last weekend in a Connecticut apartment.

New London police responded to a report of a shooting at the basement apartment Saturday afternoon. Twenty-one-year-old Quvonte Gray was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gray was a Florida resident who frequently visited New London.

Police said this week they’re trying to track down an 18-year-old to ask him about the shooting. No suspects have been named.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

