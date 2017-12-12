Filed Under:dismemberment, murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut man convicted of killing and dismembering his girlfriend has asked for a new trial, citing possible juror misconduct.

A lawyer for Jermaine Richards made the request Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

A jury convicted Richards of murder in September in the killing of 20-year-old Alyssiah Wiley, a student at Eastern Connecticut State University. Two previous trials ended with deadlocked juries.

Wiley’s remains were found in Trumbull in 2013 about a month after she was last seen with Richards outside her Willimantic dorm room. Richards lived in Bridgeport just over a mile from where the body was found.

The juror misconduct claims allege a juror posted about the case on social media and the same juror knows people who know Richards.

 

