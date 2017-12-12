NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been arraigned on murder charges after police say he stabbed his roommate during an argument about rent.

The Day reports a judge set 44-year-old Patrick McInerney’s bond at $1 million during his arraignment Monday.

McInerney was arrested Sunday in connection with the death of 49-year-old Robert Pomerleau. Police responded to McInerney’s New London apartment around

8:30 p.m. that day after receiving multiple 911 calls.

McInerney, who is white, initially told investigators a black man stabbed the victim.

However, police say a witness told investigators McInerney stabbed Pomerleau after an argument about the man staying at the apartment for free.

Pomerleau was homeless.

McInerney is due back in court Jan. 3.

