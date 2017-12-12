DERBY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a man they say threw another man 45 feet off a bridge because he intervened in an argument between the suspect and his girlfriend.

Derby police charged Gregory Rottjer with attempted murder Tuesday in connection with the incident on Thanksgiving morning that left the victim seriously injured. He faces arraignment Tuesday.

Rottjer’s friend, Matthew Dorso, was charged with assault while Rottjer’s girlfriend, Jennifer Hannum, was charged with lying to police.

Police say the suspect and Hannum were arguing as they walked across the bridge over the Housatonic River between Derby and Shelton. The victim and his brother asked Hannum if she was OK, which prompted Rottjer and Dorso to start a fight that ended with the victim in the water.

It was unclear if the suspects had lawyers.