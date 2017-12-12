(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Three people are facing charges in connection with an early Thanksgiving morning incident in Shelton in which a man was thrown from a city bridge.

Detectives say it started with an argument between 25-year-old Gregory Rottjer and his 22-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Hannum.

When the victim and his brother attempted to come to Hannum’s aid, detective Richard Bango says Rottjer and another cohort, 27-year-old Matthew Durso of Ansonia threw the victim off the Derby-Shelton bridge into the icy Housatonic River waters 45-feet below.

Bango says Rottjer, Hannum, and Durso were arrested this morning.

Rottjer faces attempted murder and other charges and is being held on $250,000 bond

Durso and Hannum are facing less serious charges.