Explosion At Port Authority In NYC: At least 1 injured; 1 in custody.  Hear the latest on this story on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
Filed Under:DUI, South Windsor Police Department

(South Windsor, Conn/CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police are charging a woman after they say she struck a police vehicle with her vehicle on Saturday night.

It was just after midnight that, while conducting an accident investigation, 32-year-old Jagdeep Sibia of Hartford ran into one of the police vehicles on Route 5 near Chapel Road.

Officers say after a series of field sobriety tests, they arrested Sibia and charged her with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to drive in a proper lane.

She was later released on a $500 bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court December 18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen