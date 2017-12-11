(South Windsor, Conn/CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police are charging a woman after they say she struck a police vehicle with her vehicle on Saturday night.
It was just after midnight that, while conducting an accident investigation, 32-year-old Jagdeep Sibia of Hartford ran into one of the police vehicles on Route 5 near Chapel Road.
Officers say after a series of field sobriety tests, they arrested Sibia and charged her with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to drive in a proper lane.
She was later released on a $500 bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court December 18.