WTIC Connecticut/STORRS, Conn. (AP) – A woman who grabbed the notes of a conservative commentator during his appearance at the University of Connecticut last month has been charged with attempted larceny and disorderly conduct.

UConn police say 35-year-old Catherine Gregory, of Willimantic, turned herself in Sunday after being informed of a warrant for her arrest.

Gregory was among a large group of protesters who showed up for the Nov. 28 speech by Lucian Wintrich titled “It’s OK To Be White.

Police say Gregory took the paperwork off the lectern before being grabbed by Wintrich.

In the meantime, the state this morning dropped its misdemeanor breach of peace charge against Wintrich.

