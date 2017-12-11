Hartford, Ct. – WTIC 1080 News -Members of the Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division (IAD) arrested a HPD Sergeant today.

Justin Torniero, 10 year veteran assigned to the Patrol Division, was placed under arrest and charged with Using a Motor Vehicle w/o Permission; Larceny in the

Sixth Degree and Computer Crime in the Fifth Degree The charges follow a self-initiated internal investigation by HPD. IAD investigators learned that Sgt. Torniero

while out of work on accrued leave repeatedly took a police vehicle, filled it with City of Hartford gas and drove it for extended miles without any authorization or

permission. IAD investigators also determined that a computer modem and an automatic vehicle locator were tampered with in one of the vehicles.

Torniero was booked and issued a $1,000 non-surety bond and released. He has a court date of December 21, 2017. He is currently suspended without pay pending

the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.