Hartford, Ct. – WTIC 1080 News -Members of the Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division (IAD) arrested a HPD Sergeant today.

Justin Torniero, 10 year veteran assigned to the Patrol Division, was placed under arrest and charged with Using a Motor Vehicle w/o Permission; Larceny in the

Sixth Degree and Computer Crime in the Fifth Degree  The charges follow a self-initiated internal investigation by HPD. IAD investigators learned that Sgt. Torniero

while out of work on accrued leave repeatedly took a police vehicle, filled it with City of Hartford gas and drove it for extended miles without any authorization or

permission. IAD investigators also determined that a computer modem and an automatic vehicle locator were tampered with in one of the vehicles.

Torniero was booked and issued a $1,000 non-surety bond and released. He has a court date of December 21, 2017. He is currently suspended without pay pending

the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen