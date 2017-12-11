NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – A former Connecticut firefighter has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine at the firehouse while on duty.
The Norwalk Hour reports that Mark Monroe was sentenced to three years in prison after entering the plea Friday.

Monroe was arrested in February after selling cocaine to an undercover police officer on four separate occasions, including twice at a Norwalk fire station.
Investigators say they found more cocaine at his home, along with numerous prescription drugs.

Monroe’s attorney says his client is very remorseful. He says the case shows that even public servants can have issues with drug abuse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen