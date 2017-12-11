NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – A former Connecticut firefighter has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine at the firehouse while on duty.

The Norwalk Hour reports that Mark Monroe was sentenced to three years in prison after entering the plea Friday.

Monroe was arrested in February after selling cocaine to an undercover police officer on four separate occasions, including twice at a Norwalk fire station.

Investigators say they found more cocaine at his home, along with numerous prescription drugs.

Monroe’s attorney says his client is very remorseful. He says the case shows that even public servants can have issues with drug abuse.

