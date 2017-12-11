Filed Under:New London

(CBS Connecticut) — New London Police make a quick arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported a few hours ago on Tilley Street.

Officers found a man stabbed in the upper chest lying on the steps of the second floor of a building at 39 Tilley Street shortly after 8:30 pm Sunday.

The man was later pronounced dead at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Patrick McInerney is charged with murder.

The 44-year-old man lives in the same building where the victim was found.

This is the second homicide in the city reported during the weekend.

On Saturday a you man was shot in the head in a basement apartment on Orchard Street.

