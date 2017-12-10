(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state has recorded it’s first flu death of the season.

The Department of Public Health reports the death is a person over the age of 65. No other details were given.

So far this season, there’ve been 197 cases of influenza reported in Connecticut from August 27 through the period ending Saturday.

Flu has been reported in 7 of the 8 counties in the state, with Hartford and Fairfield Counties leading the way with 59 cases apiece.

Of those, 150 cases were Type A with unspecified subtype.

DPH reports 18 of the cases were Type A H3N2.

Health experts have been predicting this could be a busy flu season and have been imploring those who haven’t yet received the flu vaccine to get immunized.