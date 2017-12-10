HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A new group has been formed to support progressive female candidates in Connecticut.
PoliticaCT plans to recruit, educate and mobilize its members to back women running for the General Assembly next year. While women make up 51.2 percent of the Connecticut’s population, they comprise 27.8 percent of the legislature.

PoliticaCT Board Member and Democratic state Representative Robyn Porter of New Haven says the group was founded on the belief “that our communities and our democracy are stronger when women are full and equal participants.”

Organizers say the idea for PoliticaCT grew from discussions among women leaders about the 2016 election results. They had voiced concerns about the lack of support in the General Assembly to pass certain progressive policy issues, such as pay equity and paid family and medical leave.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen