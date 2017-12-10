MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Eight new police dog teams trained in detecting explosives have graduated from a Connecticut State Police program.

The eight Labrador retrievers and their police officer handlers graduated Friday. The teams include five from Connecticut State Police, one from the Mohegan Tribal Police Department, one from the Methuen, Massachusetts, Police Department and one from Vermont State Police.

All of the dogs were donated by Guiding Eyes for the Blind after it was determined they were not suited for guide work.

Four of the five Connecticut State Police teams will patrol train stations and trains from New Haven to New York, while the fifth team will remain at the state police Canine Training Unit.

