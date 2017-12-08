(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An early morning shooting in New London leaves a woman injured and a man under arrest.

Just before 1:30 this morning, police say dispatch received a 911 call from a woman at a residence on Home Street who reported having been shot in the right buttocks.

Police say the injury appeared to be non life-threatening.

The victim and suspect, 44-year-old George Taylor, Jr., were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment; police say Taylor received a hand laceration.

Upon further investigation, police say they found a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

They are now charging Taylor assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Taylor’s bond was set at $200,000 and they say additional charges are pending.