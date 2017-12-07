Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Dr. William Jacobson of Legal Insurrection discusses Donald Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel… what does this mean for the United States and the world? Trump said yesterday “…we finally acknowledge the obvious… Jerusalem is Israel’s capital.”
7:50 – Eric Hogarth, partner at Johnson Brunetti and member on the team of financial advisors, and Andrew Lattimer, Tax Partner at Blum Shapiro, talk the GOP tax bill.
8:30- Marlene Moranino, Director of Clinic Programs, Community Health Association of Connecticut (CHCA) and Jillian Gilchrest, Director of Health Professional Outreach, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) look at the domestic violence prevention grant.
