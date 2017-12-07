CBS Local — Starbucks is spreading Christmas cheer with its newest coffee concoction, but only for a very limited time. The coffee giant has announced that it’s selling a “Christmas Tree Frappuccino” for only five days this month.

The limited edition drink will be on sale in the U.S. and Canada from Dec. 7 through Monday, Dec. 11. Starbucks’ website promotes the festive frapp as a “delicious mocha and peppermint are blended with milk and ice, topped with a festive tree made of matcha infused whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and candied cranberries finished off with a strawberry tree topper.”

It’s not the first special edition blend to come from the coffee chain. Starbucks also scored hits with other themed beverages like Dragon, Mermaid, Zombie, and a color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino. The super-sweet Unicorn Frapp met with mixed reviews from customers in April; many you believed the drink was a sugary mess.

A 19-year-old barista’s meltdown, which he posted to social media, went viral as he complained about making dozens of the complicated drink orders. “If you love us as baristas, don’t order it,” Braden Burson of Colorado ranted.

The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is advertised has containing 50 grams of sugar in the 16-ounce “Grande” cup; 4 grams less than October’s “zombie brains” drink.