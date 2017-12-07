NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) – Nearly half of Connecticut’s school districts are violating state safety requirements enacted in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook

Elementary School massacre.

The Hartford Courant reports many districts are not complying with some aspect of the law requiring them to submit various safety-related reports to the state.

The newspaper says nearly 100 school districts haven’t submitted the School Security and Safety Plan due each September.

Nearly 60 haven’t submitted the plan in at least two years.

And the paper reports barely 25 percent of districts filed records of their lockdown and fire drills last year.

They’re due each July.

State lawmakers passed the requirements in 2013 along with tougher gun laws.

Twenty schoolchildren and six adults were killed by gunman Adam Lanza in the shooting.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)