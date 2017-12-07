(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police and federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI carried out searches at locations in the greater Hartford region today.

Hartford Police say it was part of a drug investigation.

On Maple Hill Avenue in Newington, agents combed through a small gray house set back from the road.

Investigators huddled in front of a white box truck in the long driveway of the house.

The home was on a back lot, behind other houses on the street near Indian Hill Country Club.

A woman who walked out of the home had no comment.

Authorities on the scene declined to speak.

One neighbor said the area is usually very quiet.

Another neighbor said he had delivered newspapers to the home as a boy, and at the time a resident had told him that the house had a bomb shelter.