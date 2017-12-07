DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man charged with sexually assaulting and fatally beating his 55-year-old roommate in May has been found competent to stand trial.

The News-Times reports that 32-year-old Steven Flood’s attorney requested the evaluation in October based on Flood’s medical records. Flood faces felony murder, first-degree sexual assault and other charges in the death of Susan Guido, who was found beaten to death in the New Fairfield home they rented together.

Flood’s attorney said Monday the defense is open to plea negotiations, after the judge accepted the competency exam.

Court documents show Flood told police he repeatedly stomped on Flood’s head before sexually assaulting her, and he had been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

