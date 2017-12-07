Filed Under:dannel malloy, Special Transportation Fund

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is sounding the alarm about the projected solvency of Connecticut’s transportation account, warning the state may not have the money to pay for many road and bridge improvement projects.

He says lawmakers must take steps to replenish the Special Transportation Fund, impacted by a loss in gas tax revenue, a shift to more fuel-efficient vehicles, increased debt payments and other factors.

The Democrat’s administration released a 10-page report on Thursday that highlights how the Special Transportation Fund is projected be in deficit for a number of years beginning in 2019. The report includes a long list of projects potentially at risk throughout Connecticut.

Malloy says higher bus and rail fares, staff reductions and cutbacks in highway maintenance, including snow-plowing, could be imposed if nothing is done.

 

