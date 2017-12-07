Filed Under:Fairfield, garbage fire

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Firefighters in Fairfield say they’ve put out a potentially hazardous trash fire on a garbage truck.

The Fairfield Fire Department said the truck fire happened at about 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Emergency responders instructed the garbage truck driver to dump the flaming refuse into the road to prevent it from extending to the vehicle.

The department says it required a number of firefighters with heavy equipment to bring the blaze under control.

The driver wasn’t injured, but the department says firefighters also found the remains of propane cylinders in the debris, which could have potentially exploded and seriously injured the driver or firefighters.

Fire officials say propane tanks and other pressurized cylinders must be disposed at designated collection points and never in residential waste.

