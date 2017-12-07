Filed Under:Connecticut, lawsuit, Smog

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Fourteen states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration over what they say is a failure to enforce smog standards.

The lawsuit announced Thursday says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not designated any areas of the country as having unhealthy air, missing an Oct. 1 deadline. Such areas must take steps to improve their air quality.

EPA spokeswoman Michele Huitric could not immediately comment on the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who announced the lawsuit, says healthier air can save lives.

He was joined in the lawsuit by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency also joined the suit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen