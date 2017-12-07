Filed Under:Connecticut, governor, hartford, Luke Bronin

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Weeks after he announced he was considering a run for governor, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is forming an exploratory committee– moving one step closer to becoming a candidate. Bronin confirmed the move to WTIC News Thursday morning.

Bronin, a Democrat, used to work in the administration of Governor Dannel Malloy as general counsel and is a Yale Law School graduate and Rhodes Scholar.

Malloy announced earlier this year that he would not seek a third term.

Bronin, 38, was elected mayor in 2015.

