BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut woman won’t serve any more time behind bars for her involvement in the sex trafficking of a teenager who was tattooed with a bar code to show that she was property.

Neshaya Dozier was sentenced Wednesday to the nine months she spent in federal prison and the seven months she has lived in a reintegration facility since her arrest.

Dozier pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge in September.

Prosecutors say Dozier was found last year with the 16-year-old victim inside a hotel room.

Authorities say the teen was covered in bruises and had been tattooed on her neck with a bar code and the words “Kin Sin,” a reference to Dozier’s boyfriend.

The defense says Dozier’s boyfriend ran the prostitution ring and Dozier also was a victim.

