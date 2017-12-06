HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes say they “want to be part of the discussion” if the General Assembly wants to expand gambling further, especially to Bridgeport.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal leaders sent a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy asking to be included in any potential talks.

The letter comes a day after MGM Resorts International’s top executive Jim Murren spoke to a Bridgeport business group, touting the company’s proposal for a $675 million resort casino in Bridgeport. He contends the revenue-sharing agreement Connecticut signed more than two decades ago with the tribes, granting them exclusive rights to casino gambling, “should be revisited.”

Lawmakers this year allowed the tribes to open a jointly-owned casino in East Windsor, dismissing MGM’s request to end the monopoly.

