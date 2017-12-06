Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. Richard Stevens, Professor, Community Medicine and Health Care UConn Health, says replacing awful hospital lighting could create a more healing environment. Philips Lighting is piloting a new adjustable, LED-based patient room lighting system that shifts to reflect natural daylight cycles and help patients get a better night’s sleep.

7:20- Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, shares thoughts on the plan to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges into a single accredited institution. The plan would shed nearly 190 people in top administrative positions by 2021.

7:50- Devra Sisitsky of MakerspaceCT joins the show. A new collaborative workspace for education, exploration, and innovation is coming to downtown Hartford, Connecticut in 2018. MakerspaceCT, a 501(c)3 non-profit, will open a 20,000+ square-foot facility — Connecticut’s largest makerspace – which will be located at the former G. Fox Building at 960 Main Street, Hartford.

8:50- Dan Haar, Hearst Media reporter, discusses the CVS and Aetna merger.

