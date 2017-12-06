Filed Under:Edward Cloud, New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has filed a lawsuit against the city of New Haven claiming he was sexually harassed by his female supervisor.

WTNH-TV reports Department of Public Works employee Edward Cloud claims he was falsely accused by Honda Smith of sending her a picture of his genitalia. Cloud claims the accusations resulted in “severe embarrassment and humiliation” and he was also taunted by his co-workers.

Cloud’s attorney says the department demoted him after the accusations and increased Smith’s status. The attorney says further investigation by the department found evidence that supported Cloud’s claim, but no action was taken against Smith.

Cloud says he has regained his job.

Smith denies the accusations. A city spokesman declined to comment citing pending litigation.

It is unclear what damages Cloud is seeking.

