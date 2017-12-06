Filed Under:Christmas, Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut family has won $50,000 in a national Christmas display competition.

Daniel Amarante, of Killingly, says “Amarante’s Winter Wonderland” won first-place in Monday’s season premiere of the ABC television show, “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

The 22-year-old electrician says his display contains about 160,000 lights, 43 inflatables and 36 Christmas trees. He says his love for holiday decorations came from his father, who died when Amarante was 16.

The Amarantes are planning to donate a portion of the winnings to charity. They plan to spend the rest on their first child, who is expected in May.

