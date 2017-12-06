(CBS Connecticut) — Animal lovers in Wethersfield will have to get by without Kevin the Turkey.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Chris Collibee says the wild turkey was captured with a net, put in a box, and released in the woods elsewhere in the state.

“He was wandering in and out of traffic at times, and that certainly posed a hazard to motorists,” Collibee said.

Kevin the Turkey became a minor celebrity in Wethersfield, as people watched him wander around densely populated areas in the middle of the day. Five-thousand people joined a social media group dedicated to the antics of the gobbler.

DEEP wrote that Kevin the Turkey was “released on a Written Promise to Continue eating plenty of roots, bulbs and leaves.”