By Gillian Burdett Searching for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone this holiday season does not need to be a chore. You can avoid the mob at the mall, skip the mass-produced, often made in China, gift selections, and fill your holiday gift list with items purchased directly from local artists and crafters. Shopping holiday markets is less frantic than a day at a crowded, over-heated mall, and often they are quite festive with holiday music and refreshments. An added bonus, shopping locally directly benefits your community and supports the arts. Here is our roundup of the best holiday markets in Connecticut this December.

Artistry: American Craft Shopping for the Holidays

Guilford Art Center

411 Church Street

Guilford, CT 06437

(203)453-5947

guilfordartcenter.org The Guilford Art Center’s holiday market is now open. New artists, local and national, have been added for the 2017 event. This is the place to find unique, handcrafted items. Personal shoppers are available to help select the perfect gift from the displays of handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, toys, leather and fiber goods, specialty foods and much more. The Artistry shopping event is open seven days a week through Jan. 7, 2018. Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with Thursday hours extending to 8 p.m. Sunday hours are 12 to 5 p.m.

Farmington Valley Arts CenterOpen Studio

25 Arts Center Lane

Avon, CT 06001

(860) 678-1867

artsfvac.org Shop the studios of more than 70 artists at the Farmington Valley Arts Center. The Center has scheduled Open Studios for three consecutive Saturdays, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, just in time for holiday shopping. Choose from a wide selection of fine art and artisan crafts, including pottery, jewelry fiber and furniture, created by local, regional and nationally renowned artists. The Open Studio sessions are held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to bring cash; not all artists are able to process credit or debit cards. Related: 5 Money Saving Tips For Your Holiday Shopping

The Dudley Farm Holiday Open House and Market

2351 Durham Road

Guilford, CT 06437

(203) 457-0770

www.dudleyfarm.com More than 30 vendors are setting up shop at the historic Dudley Farm for three days, Saturday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s offerings will include handmade crafts, fibers, jams, jellies, honey and maple syrup. Fresh evergreens, including wreaths and trees, holiday decorations and fresh baked goods will also be available. Father Christmas will be there to meet with the children, and the open house includes caroling and dulcimer music to create the feel of an authentic, old-fashion Christmas.