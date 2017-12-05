(CBS Connecticut) — Waterbury Police today charged 27-year-old Dominique Pittman with murder, in the death of 16-year-old Evelyse Santiago.
Her body was found after a one-car crash on Thomaston Avenue last night. She had been shot three times before the crash.
Investigators say the gunshots killed Santiago.
Police say Pittman shot Santiago in the Nissan sedan before the crash.
Investigators say the two had been dating.
After the crash, people nearby used extinguishers to put out flames in the car’s engine.
Both Santiago and Pittman were from Waterbury.