Filed Under:Waterbury

(CBS Connecticut) — Waterbury Police today charged 27-year-old Dominique Pittman with murder, in the death of 16-year-old Evelyse Santiago.

Her body was found after a one-car crash on Thomaston Avenue last night.  She had been shot three times before the crash.

Investigators say the gunshots killed Santiago.

Police say Pittman shot Santiago in the Nissan sedan before the crash.

Investigators say the two had been dating.

After the crash, people nearby used extinguishers to put out flames in the car’s engine.

Both Santiago and Pittman were from Waterbury.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Ski Card
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen