Victim Identified In Alleged Teen Killing of Uncle

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a 17-year-old boy has been formally charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his 71-year-old uncle.

Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says Albert Byrd died at Hartford Hospital on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after police found him suffering from several stab wounds to the torso inside a home in the city’s South End.

He says suspect and victim lived in the same apartment. Other relatives in the home at the time tried to stop the stabbing but could not.

The suspect’s name has not been made public.

He was held at a juvenile detention facility overnight and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

The motive remains under investigation.