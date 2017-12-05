Trial Date Set For Alleged Driver In Crash That Killed 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a Connecticut man who authorities say was driving an SUV that crashed in Massachusetts, killing four passengers.

The Republican newspaper reports officials announced Monday the trial for 19-year-old Aaron Thorne will begin June 19, 2018.

Thorne, of New Haven, Connecticut, is facing charges of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the January crash in Springfield. A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died in the crash. The teens were all seniors at Central High School.

Police say Thorne was driving more than 70 mph when he struck a tree. The SUV had been reported stolen in Milford, Connecticut, days before the crash.

Thorne’s attorney previously called the crash a tragedy.

