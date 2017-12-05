Wajid Ahmed, Baitul Aman Mosque deputy spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim community USA CT Chapter, talks Trump’s Travel Ban….it’s not a Muslim ban.
Callers question Wajid on the travel ban and Islam. Why don’t more Muslims (especially domestic ones) stand up against the radicalization of their belief system? Where are the moderates?
Is language mis-communicating the message of Islam? We break down the differences of a Muslim ban vs. the Travel ban, plus look at the tax bill and its effect on states like Connecticut.
