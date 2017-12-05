This Morning With Ray Dunaway December 5, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Walter Olson of overlawyered.com says the Suffolk DA’s office bonuses totaled $3.25M since 2012. Newly released records show bonus payments since 2012 funded by asset forfeiture proceeds totaled $550,000 more than reported previously.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, looks at the case of “freedom for the thought we hate.” Not At UConn…

8:50- Ryan Fazio, a Connecticut native and a contributor to The Federalist and City Journal, talks the “Blood-Red Century.” The 100th anniversary of Communism should be an occasion to remember its atrocities, not brush them aside.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Ski Card
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen