This Morning With Ray Dunaway December 5, 2017

6:50- Walter Olson of overlawyered.com says the Suffolk DA’s office bonuses totaled $3.25M since 2012. Newly released records show bonus payments since 2012 funded by asset forfeiture proceeds totaled $550,000 more than reported previously.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, looks at the case of “freedom for the thought we hate.” Not At UConn…
8:50- Ryan Fazio, a Connecticut native and a contributor to The Federalist and City Journal, talks the “Blood-Red Century.” The 100th anniversary of Communism should be an occasion to remember its atrocities, not brush them aside.
