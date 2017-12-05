Eleven Taken To Hospitals After South Windsor School Bus Crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Eleven people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries following a crash involving a school bus and a minivan in South Windsor Tuesday morning.

Police say the two vehicles collided on Route 5 at the Interstate 291 interchange shortly after 7 a.m.

Ten students on the bus were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, said Fire Chief Kevin Cooney. One of the students had a laceration, said police. The students– from Hartford– were on their way to school in South Windsor.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to a local hospital.

The school bus was damaged badly enough that it was to be towed from the scene, said police.

