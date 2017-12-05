Police ID Victim In Meriden Thanksgiving Fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – Meriden police have identified a 69-year-old man killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving.

The Record-Journal reports Sgt. Darrin McKay said Tuesday that Michael Avery died in the Nov. 23 blaze.

Records show Avery was a co-owner of the home.

Fire investigators say the cause of the early morning fire will not be determined due to the damage and a lack of witnesses.

