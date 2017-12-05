Police: Hartford Man Flees In Stolen Car With Flat Tire

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Hartford man is under arrest after state police say he fled troopers in a stolen car with a flat tire Monday night on Route 15 in Hamden.

Police say Rolando Morales-Rios, 35, was in the 2017 Audi Q5 on the side of the road when police arrived. The car had been stolen at gunpoint in Hartford the day before, said police.

When police tried to detain Morales-Rios, he slammed the door of the car and took off– striking a cruiser that attempted to box him in and later slamming into a metal guardrail at Exit 59 in New Haven, said authorities. Police say the suspect then tried to make a run for it and was apprehended a short time later.

Police say Morales-Rios had a fake gun, a knife and brass knuckles in his possession.

Morales-Rios was charged with first-degree larceny, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt at assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, possession of a facsimile firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of illegal possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of a registration plate, operating with a suspended license, engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving

Morales-Rios was held overnight on $50,000 bond, pending arraignment Tuesday in New Haven Superior Court.