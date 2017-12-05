Filed Under:Delta Kappa Epsilon, Middletown, Wesleyan University

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut private liberal arts college has been ordered to reinstate a fraternity house next fall after the school revoked its status over a requirement that residential fraternities accept women.

The Hartford Courant reports the judge Monday also ordered Wesleyan University to pay Delta Kappa Epsilon nearly $412,000 in attorney fees and other costs.

In June, a jury found the school violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, made negligent misrepresentations and interfered with Delta Kappa Epsilon’s business relationships.

The fraternity’s alumni chapter was awarded $386,000 in damages.

Wesleyan announced the co-ed requirement in 2014 as part of a strategy to create a safer, more inclusive campus. It later revoked the fraternity’s housing status, saying the chapter didn’t take “meaningful steps” toward becoming co-ed.

Wesleyan says it will appeal Monday’s ruling.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen